It's one of the first high-stakes decisions a parent can make: What to name the baby? Parents must weigh questions of originality against tradition, ease of spelling and pronunciation, how to incorporate culture, whether they want their child's name to stand out or blend in or somewhere in between.
Some parents-to-be know the perfect name when they hear it. Others spend hours scouring books and websites, sounding out first and middle names and gaming out every possible burden each combination could bring. And others are guided by the family tree, naming every firstborn girl Margaret or every firstborn boy Junior.
But sometimes, no matter how carefully or confidently that name was selected, parents look at their bundle of joy and realize it just doesn't fit.
It happened to Kylie Jenner, who announced on social media last month that she and Travis Scott had changed their child's name. Born in February, the baby was initially named Wolf. However, Jenner said, "we just didn't really feel like it was him." The baby's new name has not been publicly shared.
The celebrity couple is hardly the first to realize that they chose wrong. The Social Security Administration recorded nearly 30,000 baby name changes in the past five years, according to data shared with The Post, including both spelling corrections and outright reversals. We heard from dozens of Washington Post readers who fell into the latter camp. Their responses, below, have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
- - -
Amethyst to Rose
We were going to name our daughter Amethyst and call her Amy. On her second day, on March 9, 1980, in Anchorage, the low sun reflecting on the snow outside created a pink glow everywhere, and her lips were like a tiny rosebud. Without any discussion whatsoever, my husband and I turned to each other and said her name must be Rose, and we called all of the relatives and changed it.
- Rita Eagle, 69, Anchorage
- - -
Mark to David
We named our baby Mark. But we live in Boston, so people called him "Maaak." When his uncles started calling him "Maaakie," I couldn't take it. When he was two months old, he became David. Of course Rhode Islanders call him "Davit," but it's better than "Maaakie."
- Barbara Fournier, 75, Milton, Massachusetts
- - -
Sean to Kevin
My youngest son was born March 12, 1991, about 1 a.m., a perfectly normal delivery. We had decided on the name Sean if we had a boy, and off I went with baby Sean to our hospital room, and off my husband Bob went to get some sleep and spread the news.
I distinctly remember holding this little person in the morning, looking at his face, and realizing his name was most definitely not Sean. The only way I can describe it is that it felt too "soft" and "vowely" for him. He needed a name that was firm and had hard consonants. He just looked like Kevin. So when my husband arrived later in the day, having told the known world that Sean had been born, I had to inform him that he "doesn't look like a Sean, he looks like his name is Kevin."
The aftermath? Bob had a bunch of phone calls to make, family and friends sent "Welcome Sean!" cards, and for years, Bob's best friend introduced our youngest as "Kevin, not Sean." When Kevin, now 31, wants to give me a hard time about something, he reminds me that "this wouldn't have happened if you hadn't switched my name."
- Mary Ellen Maher Harkins, 66, Pennsylvania
- - -
Gregory James to David Benjamin
He was born, and I remember being stunned, looking at my wife and saying, "I don't think that's his name," and she agreed with me. The thing that really surprised us is we didn't know that the kid got a vote or that they had personalities that quick. It was a really great way to start my parenting, realizing that this was not just a blank extension of my wife and myself. This was a human in his own right.
- Braden Bell, 50, Nashville
- - -
Eleanor to Glynnis
She is 33 now. When she was born, my husband vetoed every name I came up with. We ended up naming her Eleanor, after Eleanor Roosevelt, just to piss my in-laws off. When we got home, I switched on the TV and saw Glynnis Johns. Glynnis, that is an interesting name. So we changed it when she was two days old.
- Laura Cary, 67, Denver
- - -
Joyce to Grace
Joyce was the first name we picked for our daughter in 1992. A day later, we both looked at each other and said she wasn't a Joyce, so we changed it to Grace. It has been the perfect name for her."
- Steve Buchele, 62, Georgetown, Texas
- - -
Elizabeth Erin to Erin Elizabeth
My daughter was Elizabeth Erin when we brought her home from the hospital. We tried "Elizabeth" and "Beth" (and still have the Christmas stockings with those names), but after about six months, we decided she just wasn't an Elizabeth and reversed the names on her birth certificate. She is now Erin, as in Erin Elizabeth. When her daughter was born, she and her husband waited until the last possible minute to announce the new baby's name to "be sure it fit." They chose Olivia.
- Susan Kannel, 73, Denver
- - -
Francisca to Amelia
We named our second daughter Francisca. We called to tell my parents. My mother, who sounded disappointed, asked, "What was your second choice?" We told her Amelia. Mom told us that Amelia was her mother's sister's name. We said that was nice and moved on to calling other relatives. When we called my sister in law and told her we named our daughter Francisca, she said, "That's funny, I had a dream you named the baby Amelia." So right then the baby's name was changed to Amelia.
- Melanie McMurtry, 60, Manchaca, Texas
- - -
Joshua to Bryant
In 1979, we didn't know if it would be a boy or girl, but we chose the name Joshua if it was a boy. He was born at home, so we had time to make a decision before we filed the birth certificate. For several days, we called him Joshua. One day my husband and I looked at each other and said, "He is not a Joshua."
We talked and named him after my father, Bryant, and we already had a son who was named after his father and his paternal grandfather. He is a Bryant. He looks like my side of the family and my father. He has mannerisms that are like that of the members of my side. I can't imagine any other way.
Recently the same thing happened to my daughter and husband. They had two names picked out and tried both of them on their daughter. Neither worked so they chose a third name.
- Joy Grubb, 67, Lake Mary, Florida
- - -
Tanner to Collin
When my middle son was born, I was in the hospital for four days. We had a hard time coming up with a name for him as we had already used our preferred boy name on our first son. The administrators came by every day asking me for his name, and I kept sending them away. On the final day, they let me know if I didn't provide a name I'd have to go down to the records office myself, and it would be a bigger hassle than if I just did it in the hospital. So, finally, my husband and I agreed on the name Tanner.
My husband left the hospital, and I stared at our new baby boy Tanner. Something wasn't right. I called my husband who was no more than five minutes out the door. "His name isn't Tanner," I said. "It's not? What is it?" he asked. "It's Collin," I said. He paused for a minute. "Okay," he said finally, "But with two l's, not one." "Fine," I said. And that was how Tanner became Collin. The irony? We named our third son Tanner. It stuck.
- Kimberly Coerr, 52, Falls Church, Virginia
- - -
Samuel to Wendell
When we named our second kid, we couldn't decide between calling him Samuel or Wendell. Why choose? We named him Samuel Wendell. My husband, Cliff, is actually John Clifford. His parents planned to call him John but, as they tell it, once he was born, they realized he was actually Cliff, so we had family precedent for using the middle name as a backup in case the first didn't fit.
There was nothing wrong with Sam. We called him Sam until he was six months old, but then we took a trip to our local children's museum on a busy Saturday morning. At one point, we overheard a parent say, "Sam, don't do that!" followed by another parent saying, "Look, Sam, there's another Sam!" We looked at each other and thought, "Oh what have we done?"
Since our 6 month old still didn't know his name, we started calling him Wendell from that point on. He's four and a half now and very much Wendell. Though it's funny, when I think back to those first few months with him, he's still Sam in my memories.
- Jayme Dyer, 38, Durham, North Carolina
- - -
Nicholas to Riley
We had selected Nicholas for our second child. After an easy labor, my healthy, 10 pound baby was wrapped up and in my arms. I remember my husband looking down at me and saying very sweetly, "He looks like a Riley." Thirty years later, our 6'6" University of Michigan graduate, married, Viking god of a son Riley is building bridges in Hawaii. He really does live the life of Riley. Would he have had such a charmed life if we had named him Nicholas? I will never know.
- Sara Moran, 57, Dunkirk, Maryland