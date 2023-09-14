US-NEWS-NASA-UFOS-GET

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson attends a press conference at NASA headquarters on Thursday in Washington, D.C. NASA announced the agency has appointed a new director of research to study “unidentified anomalous phenomenon”, formerly referred to as UFOs.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON -- NASA on Thursday said it has named a new director of research into what the government calls "unidentified anomalous phenomenon," or UAP, while the U.S. space agency's chief said an expert panel that urged deeper fact-finding on the matter found no evidence of an extraterrestrial origin for these objects.

Administrator Bill Nelson made the announcement about the new research chief -- without disclosing the person's identity -- after the independent panel of experts recommended in a new report that NASA increase its efforts to gather information on UAP and play a larger role in helping the Pentagon detect them.

UAP report