Scientists unveil an image of a huge black hole at Milky Way's center

This is the first image of Sagittarius A (Sgr A for short), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. It was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope, an array that linked radio observatories across the planet to form a single “Earth-sized” virtual telescope. The new view captures light bent by the powerful gravity of the black hole, which is 4 million times more massive than our sun.

 EHT COLLABORATION/NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION

What does a black hole sound like? Both "creepy" and "ethereally beautiful," according to people who've listened to an audio clip posted on Twitter by NASA.

The U.S. space agency tweeted what it called a remixed sonification of the black hole at the center of a galaxy cluster known as Perseus, which lies about 240 million light-years away from Earth. The sound waves identified there nearly two decades ago were "extracted and made audible" for the first time this year, according to NASA.