If there happened to be a killer asteroid hurtling on a path to collide with Earth, we now know, thanks to the successful nudge it gave an asteroid last month, that NASA has the ability to deflect it — possibly saving the planet from catastrophic damage, and the human race from extinction. Thankfully, there are no known large asteroids expected to hit the earth over the next 100 years.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is NASA estimates that it tracks only about 40% of the asteroids large enough that they could cause calamity if they were to hit Earth. To save us, the space agency needs fair warning — years, not months or weeks — to muster the defenses in space needed to safeguard the planet.
“As we say, we can’t do anything about them unless we know about them, and when they might be a concern for us,” Lindley Johnson, NASA’s Planetary Defense Officer, said in an interview.
To truly become a serious defender of Earth, NASA has been working to drastically improve its ability to spot potentially dangerous asteroids, track them over time and calculate well into the future whether it would hit Earth — a series of highly complicated tasks requiring an array of sophisticated telescopes and tracking stations all over the world.
One of the main tools NASA plans to use in the hunt for killer asteroids is the NEO Surveyor, a telescope that would operate in space and be able to see objects in infrared wavelengths, which is critical in the search for asteroids because they are often hard to spot against the darkness of space.
The telescope is expected to launch as early as 2026, and, NASA says, allow it to finally meet a long-overdue congressional mandate that in 2005 directed NASA to find 90 percent of asteroids at least 140 meters in size within a decade.
But funding cuts have threatened to delay the telescope program, which has led to an outcry from some corners of the space community.