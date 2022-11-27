NASA

Above, a portion of the far side of the moon looms large just beyond the Orion spacecraft in this image taken on the sixth day of the Artemis I mission by a camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays. Below, Artemis blasts off from Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16.

 NASA

Ten days after launching from the Kennedy Space Center, NASA’s Orion spacecraft on Friday entered a distant orbit around the moon, completing yet another key milestone in a mission that space agency officials say has gone exceedingly well so far.

Orion’s thrusters fired at 4:52 p.m. Eastern time for a minute and a half, putting the craft into an orbit some 40,000 to 50,000 miles above the lunar surface. That orbit will place Orion on a path to break the record for the farthest distance from Earth traveled by “a spacecraft designed to carry humans to deep space and safely return to Earth.” The current record of 248,655 miles was set by Apollo 13 in 1970, NASA said in a statement.