Pumpkin

Duane Hansen embarking on the “SS Berta.” 

 Phil Davidson

Duane Hansen had big plans for the 846-pound pumpkin he'd grown.

He'd been trying to grow a pumpkin that big for nearly a decade, but "Berta" wasn't just for show. Hansen hollowed it out, plopped a cooler inside and hit the banks of the Missouri River.

The giant pumpkin boat

The giant pumpkin boat by the banks of the Missouri River.  