Neil deGrasse Tyson is sorry-not-sorry about having some fun over Demi Lovato’s recent “alien” comments.
The famed astrophysicist, planetary scientist, author, and television host told TMZ that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shouldn’t worry about using the word “alien” when referring to “species of life from another planet.”
The Grammy-nominated pop star, who’s also an “activist and UFO experiencer,” said in a recent interview that people should no longer refer to extraterrestrial beings as “aliens” because the term is offensive.
“We have to stop calling them ‘aliens’ because ‘aliens’ is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ETs,” they told Australian outlet Pedestrian last week.
When asked to comment on Lovato’s suggestion, Tyson threw some shade at the nonbinary singer, saying in a video that “yeah, all the aliens I’ve ever met — they have no feelings,” he added, suppressing a laugh.
“So to be worried about offending them by calling them an alien… What thinking is going on in the head of a species of life from another planet?”
“I know it’s very considerate of [them],” he added. “But... Really? Really?”
He continued his minute-long comment adding that he’s “all in” on no longer using that word when referring to undocumented immigrants, a term seen as obsolete and dehumanizing by many.
“When I refer to aliens, just to be specific, I always say ‘space aliens,’” he joked.
Since he doesn’t support continuing to use the term when referring to humans, “the only invocation for the word ‘alien’ is for creatures from outer space that want to kill us all,” Tyson added, laughing.
“Plus, why should I even believe they know English?,” he concluded.