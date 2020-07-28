Hey hey, my, my... talks of a lawsuit just won’t die.
Rocker Neil Young is again considering taking legal action against President Trump’s reelection campaign for continuing to play his music at rallies.
“I am changing my mind about suing president Trump,” the 74-year-old rocker wrote on his website. “Reconsidering.”
Earlier this month, following a South Dakota Trump rally where several Neil Young songs were played despite the “Heart of Gold” singer’s numerous requests to cut it out, Young wrote on Twitter that he remained upset his music was being used to promote Trump’s agenda.
However, Young added, he didn’t want to sue the president for appropriating politically charged songs like “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” at this time because he didn’t want to distract the administration from focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But then President Trump ordered thugs in uniform onto our streets. His idea. He ordered it himself. This all DJT,” Young claimed in his posting Tuesday. “He told them to wear camouflage, use unmarked vehicles to take people away, innocent people peacefully protesting their constitutional rights as American citizens.”
Young was born in Canada, but became a U.S. citizen early this year. A desire to cast a ballot against Trump in the November election inspired his decision.
He said Tuesday that Trump’s militaristic police force, “thugs” as Young calls them, show disrespect for the actual U.S. military, which can only be ordered into American cities by state governors.
The mayor of Portland, Ore., where the president’s “occupying force” has been deployed, has asked that they be withdrawn.
Young’s online message includes video of federal agents in battle gear gassing and beating a seeming peaceful Navy veteran with clubs during a protest last week. Young also suggested local police take action against the federal “thugs” deployed by the president.
“Our police should arrest these untrained thugs for breaking our laws,” he wrote in bold-faced letters.
He said in his letter Tuesday that those operatives, who work for federal agencies including ICE and the U.S. border patrol, are participants in a stunt to get the president reelected in November. He accused Trump of overreaching to flex muscle in local law enforcement matters, while failing to show federal leadership in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This rogue president is creating a much worse problem with his street thug army of uniformed hatred,” Young wrote.
Young finished his letter by stating again that he is “reconsidering” legal action against the president’s campaign, which said in 2015, it would honor the “Ohio” singer’s request to stop using his music.
“Imagine what it feels like to hear “Rockin’ in the Free World” after this president speaks, like it is his theme song,” Young wrote. “I did not write it for that.”
Trump told Rolling Stone in 2008 that he was a fan of Young’s.
“He’s got something very special,” Trump said. “I’ve listened to his music for years. His voice is perfect and haunting. I’ve met him on occasions and he’s a terrific guy.”