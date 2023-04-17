Netflix back up after outage during 'Love is Blind' livestream Reuters Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote controller, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. DADO RUVIC/REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Streaming platform Netflix Inc's services were restored after a brief outage late on Sunday during a live stream of the dating reality show, "Love is Blind."The platform, which is looking to break into live television, apologized for the slip-up on Sunday after thousands complained on social media about issues watching the show."We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible," Netflix said on Sunday.At its peak, about 10,000 users reported issues accessing the live stream on Downdetector, while many rebuked Netflix on social media over the outage.(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Janane Venkatraman) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Netflix back up after outage during 'Love is Blind' livestream Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded She spent 500 days alone in an underground cave - and didn't want to leave Navy unveils five eye-popping ideas for new flagship museum in D.C. +5 Brooklyn mob associate’s son sentenced to life for 2018 drive-thru execution of his dad {{title}} Most Popular Country superstar Kenny Chesney visits Portsmouth Cavinder twins announce they’re joining WWE Brooklyn mob associate’s son sentenced to life for 2018 drive-thru execution of his dad He applied to be an assassin at RentAHitman.com, then got arrested, FBI says Mass. woman to use $1 million lottery win to pay off son’s student loans Coachella 2023: Heineken House reveals its hip-hop, R&B and dance music lineup NPR objects to ‘state-affiliated media’ label Twitter slapped on account: ‘inaccurate’ She spent 500 days alone in an underground cave - and didn't want to leave Hulu's 'Unreasonable' audaciously original Scientists unveil new and improved 'skinny donut' black hole image Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email