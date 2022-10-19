The free-viewing party is over at Netflix.
The streaming company plans to crack down on password-sharing next year, including by rolling out "sub-accounts" that allow members to give people outside their households access to their service.
The free-viewing party is over at Netflix.
The streaming company plans to crack down on password-sharing next year, including by rolling out "sub-accounts" that allow members to give people outside their households access to their service.
Netflix added 2.4 million subscribers during the third quarter, it said Tuesday, a big lift for a company that watched its once-dominant foothold crumble earlier in the year: It was hemorrhaging subscribers within the overstuffed field of competitors and giving up a chunk of its business as it backed out of Russia.
But the company's financial results pleased Wall Street, sending its stock soaring in after-hours trading.
"We're still not growing as fast as we'd like," Netflix Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann said on a call with investors Tuesday. "So we're building momentum. We're pleased with our progress, but we know we've got a lot more work to do."
Now the company is poised to change its strategies, including by exploring lower-cost plans with advertising and trying to wring money out of the 100 million households that use Netflix through shared log-in credentials and do not pay for the service. Here's how that might play out for consumers.
- Why has Netflix had a rocky year?
The streaming service lost 700,000 subscribers when it, like dozens of corporations, pulled out of Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. But that drop-off coincided with broader viewership declines as pandemic-era restrictions have receded and consumers increasingly have sought out other entertainment options.
At the onset of the pandemic, Netflix gained 16 million subscribers in the quarter ending in March 2020 and 10 million in the April-to-June period. But growth slowed as coronavirus restrictions were lifted around the country and people sought entertainment outside their homes.
Netflix came roaring back in its third quarter, however, adding double the number of subscribers it had forecast and beating revenue expectations.
- What does this all mean for consumers?
Netflix plans to crack down on password-sharing, including making people pay more to use the same account across different households.
Beginning in early 2023, the streamer said this week, many people who share accounts will be able to transfer their profiles (including shows they've watched and recommendations) to new users. And account-holders who share their passwords with people outside their households will make "sub-accounts" to pay for them.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.