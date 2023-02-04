What is love? According to streaming giant Netflix in 2017: "Love is sharing a password."

At least 100 million households globally took that sentiment to heart, exchanging Netflix credentials with friends, family, lovers. The "what's mine is yours" step in a new relationship came to mean sharing the ability to binge-watch the latest true-crime documentary or reality TV. Great shows connected parents and their children who live far from home. You knew your relationship was really over when your ex changed their Netflix password, locking you out.