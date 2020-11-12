One of the many men hoping to find love on this season of “The Bachelorette” revealed he tested positive for coronavirus and then crashed his car the same day his reality television debut aired on ABC.
Peter Giannikopoulos was one of four new suitors to join the hit dating show Tuesday with the hopes of winning over the show’s new star, Tayshia Adams. The original leading lady, Clare Crawley made her exit after connecting with her fiance, Dale Moss, just a few days into the journey.
In an Instagram post written the same night he appeared on "The Bachelorette,” which was filmed in Palm Springs, Fla., Giannikopoulos announced he would be entering a two-week quarantine after receiving his positive test results on Monday.
“The past 24 hours have truly been some of the hardest in my life. Yesterday I tested positive for Covid,” he wrote in a caption alongside a shirtless photo of himself.
“Although my symptoms are evident, I am going to fight this and win.”
The 33-year real estate developer from Massachusetts added that while the diagnosis was bad enough, he also crashed his car on the way home from the clinic.
“As a result of the anxiety, I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole," he wrote.
“The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building.”
They only thing he remembers, Giannikopoulos added, are people shouting for help after the accident, which left him with a scrape and a few bruises.
Filming for this season of “The Bachelorette” concluded in September. It’s not clear whether Peter nabs the heart of Tayshia or if he is sent home before the final rose.