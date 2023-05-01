ENTER-WONG-BARBIE-DOLL-GET

American actress Anna May Wong, March 10, 1929. (Sasha/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS)

 Sasha/Hulton Archive

In honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Mattel has debuted an elegant new Barbie doll in the image of trailblazing Chinese American actor Anna May Wong.

On Monday, the toy company unveiled the doll as part of its “Inspiring Women” collection. The Barbie wears Wong’s signature hairstyle (bangs and a low bun), a dragon-embroidered gown and red and gold accessories.