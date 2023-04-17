A view of an ancient and pristine coral reef discovered by a scientific expedition in the depths of the Galapagos Islands, in Ecuador, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on April 17, 2023. UBristol/WHOI/UEssex/UBoise/NERC/NSF/National Park Galapagos/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Scientist Jennifer Suarez inspects a piece of coral taken from an ancient and pristine coral reef discovered by an expedition in the depths of the Galapagos Islands, in Ecuador April 4, 2023. UBristol/WHOI/UEssex/UBoise/NERC/NSF/National Park Galapagos/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
The research submarine Alvin is pictured in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador November 11, 2021. UBristol/WHOI/UEssex/UBoise/NERC/NSF/National Park Galapagos/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
QUITO -- A scientific expedition has discovered a previously unknown coral reef with abundant marine life off Ecuador's Galapagos Islands, the country's environment ministry said on Monday.
"A deepwater scientific expedition has found the first totally pristine coral reef, approximately 1.2 miles long, at 400 meters deep, on the summit of a submarine mountain," Environment Minister Jose Davalos said on Twitter. "Galapagos surprises us again!"
Scientists had believed that the only Galapagos reef to survive El Nino weather in 1982 and 1983 was one called the Wellington reef, along the coast of Darwin Island, but the new discovery shows other coral has persisted, the ministry said in a statement.
The reef has more than 50% living coral.
"This is very important at a global level because many deepwater systems are degraded," said Stuart Banks, senior marine researcher at the Charles Darwin Foundation, who participated in the expedition. The coral is several thousand years old at least, he added.
The South American country last year expanded the Galapagos marine reserve by 23,166 square miles to protect endangered migratory species between the Galapagos and the Cocos Island in Costa Rica.
The Galapagos, which inspired Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution, are also home to giant tortoises, albatrosses, cormorants and other species, some of which are endangered.