Park operations trainee Carolanne Brannon demonstrates how state park employees clean the tracks in the Paluxy River so that they can be mapped at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas, on Aug. 19.

 Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

DALLAS — A searing Texas drought has again uncovered prehistoric dinosaur footprints in a dried river bed.

Multiple tracks belonging to two different species of dinosaur — dating back 113 million years ago — were recently discovered at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, about 80 miles southwest of Dallas.