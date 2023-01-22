Training sessions for online Christmas season app take place for Santa students at Ministry of Fun school in London

Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School in London, England, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa in this 2020 file photo. Most in-person Santa experiences were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

One young investigator in New England is trying to get to the bottom of a mystery that dates back centuries: the existence of Santa Claus.

In an effort to seek evidence proving the jolly old man with the big beard and belly is real, a girl in Cumberland, Rhode Island sent a letter to her town’s police department earlier this month requesting a partially eaten cookie and carrot remains be analyzed for DNA signatures of Kris Kringle and/or one of his nine reindeer.