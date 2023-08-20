ITALY-POMPEII/

A small bedroom, that was almost certainly used by slaves, is pictured after it was discovered by archaeologists in a Roman villa near Pompeii, in this undated picture, Italy

ROME -- Archaeologists have discovered a small bedroom in a Roman villa near Pompeii that was almost certainly used by slaves, throwing light on their lowly status in the ancient world, the culture ministry said on Sunday.

The room was found at the Civita Giuliana villa, some 2,000  feet north of the walls of Pompeii, which was wiped out by a volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago.