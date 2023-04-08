Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Gryffindor.
It's time to see which Hogwarts House your state belongs to in the Sorting Ceremony. Are you ready?
In 2001, the first Harry Potter film brought in $974 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film released that year and the second highest-grossing film at the time.
The entire film series was a billion dollar franchise.
Potterheads are still casting spells over 20 years later and with a Harry Potter seven-season reboot in the works at HBO, new generations will be waving wands for another 20 years.
A recent study by The Toy Zone found which Hogwarts House is most popular by country and US state. Yes, it's an actual study.
The study was conducted by first breaking down each of the five personality types (the Big Five) and assigning a Hogwarts House to each.
"We assigned the five main personality types (used in psychology) to Hogwarts Houses based on research undertaken by the University of California, which analyzed people who had completed the official Pottermore Sorting Hat quiz," according to Jess Peace at The Toy Zone.
- Slytherin: neurotic or prone to anxiety, but tend to have great ideas
- Ravenclaw: open to the world and curious; always up for an adventure
- Hufflepuff: conscientious and agreeable; thoughtful, kind and have a high level of empathy
- Gryffindor: extraverted and feel energized around people; easy to make friend
The Potter scholars didn't stop there. Researchers analyzed 51,246 Twitter profiles from users worldwide, using tools that detect these personality types to reveal the most common houses from each country.
Southern Slytherins?
Then through the analysis of social media posts and product purchases, the study was able to see which US state was most likely to be in each Hogwarts House.
So, let's get on with it, shall we?
- Several southern states including Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina are in house Slytherin
- Mississippi and Kentucky are in house Ravenclaw
- South Carolina, Louisiana and Texas are all house Gryffindor
- Only a few states are Hufflepuff and they are primarily northern states: North Dakota, Nebraska, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Arkansas.
Here are additional findings:
- Slytherin is the most common house in 69 countries across the world.
- Ravenclaw and Slytherin tie as the most common house in 15 states each.
- The United States is made up of a majority of Gryffindors (40%).
- Though the UK has an almost equal split, Hufflepuff is the majority household (27%).
- Canada is home to a higher proportion of Ravenclaws (28%) than any other house.
- Argentina's ruling house, with a 31% majority, is Slytherin.
Do you agree or disagree with this study's analysis of the Hogwarts Houses? Let me know at cmadden@mcclatchy.com
