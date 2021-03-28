FILM-STREAMING

There isn't terribly much that happens in "Senior Moment," a gentle romantic comedy starring William Shatner and Jean Smart, and filmed in 2017 in Palm Springs (a wealthy enclave where the median age is 55 and the view is quite pleasant). But it's nice to see that Shatner - now 90 years old, but plausibly playing a 72-year-old playboy and former NASA test pilot - is still rascally as ever. The film gets underway as its protagonist is temporarily losing his driver's license after a bit of reckless driving in his beloved 1955 silver Porsche convertible, which he tools around town in with his pal Sal (Christopher Lloyd, also frisky). Mostly, the film follows as Shatner's Victor takes driving lessons in preparation for the test he has to take to get his license un-suspended, while tracking down what has become of his impounded vehicle. It's not too taxing (for him or for the viewer) and Victor still has time to woo Smart's Caroline, the owner of a cafe who's attracted to Victor until she discovers he's the reprobate who was doing doughnuts outside her establishment one night. The comedy is mild; the romance - which has to overcome Caroline's faint objections and Victor's jealousy of a younger man (Esai Morales) - is too. But "Senior Moment" is a sweet, inoffensive bit of escapism in the desert. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains some coarse and suggestive language, brief, mild sensuality, objectification of women and drug use.

