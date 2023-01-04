A new study by NiceRx has revealed the top 10 states in the country with the shortest life expectancy.
South Carolina was left with an average life expectancy of 74.8 years following the study. This puts the Palmetto State with the 10th shortest in the country.
To find these statistics, NiceRx used information from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Life Expectancy at Birth by State to find the life expectancy at birth for residents in each state.
Following South Carolina's ranking as the 10th state in the country with the shortest life expectancy, the research also revealed that the average emergency room wait time in the state is 151 minutes. Additionally, in 2020, South Carolina spent a total of $12.15 billion on healthcare expenditure, according to the study conducted by NiceRx.
Here are the top 10 states with the shortest life expectancy in the country with their average life span.
Mississippi: 71.9
West Virginia: 72.8
Louisiana: 73.1
Alabama: 73.1
Kentucky: 73.5
Arkansas: 73.8
Tennessee: 73.8
Oklahoma: 74.1
New Mexico: 74.5
South Carolina: 74.8
As for the remainder of the country, the study revealed that the average life expectancy in the U.S. is 79.11 years.
In addition, the state of Hawaii had the longest life expectancy averaging at 80.7 years old.
The top 10 states with the longest life expectancy in the country, according to the study, are as follows:
Hawaii: 80.7
Washington: 79.2
Minnesota: 79.1
California: 79.0
Massachusetts: 79.0
New Hampshire: 79.0
Oregon: 78.8
Vermont: 78.8
Utah: 78.6
Connecticut: 78.4
As for male versus female average life spans, the average female life expectancy in the U.S. is 81.65 years. This is almost five years longer than the male life expectancy at 76.61 years, according to the study.