WASHINGTON, D. C. - A new U.S. Navy combat ship christened the USS Cleveland suffered minor damage when it slammed into a tugboat during its Saturday launch.

A statement from the U.S. Navy said that during the launch at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin, “unintentional contact occurred between the ship and a supporting tug.”

US-NEWS-NEW-USS-CLEVELAND-DAMAGED-TUGBOAT-1-PLD.jpg

A host of officials representing the Navy, the city of Cleveland, armed services and public safety forces, veterans and civilians attended the 2018 announcement at the USS Cod Submarine Memorial that a new littoral combat ship will be named the USS Cleveland. At the boat's launch, it hit a tugboat.  