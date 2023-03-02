The hundreds of people who marched through the Bronx on June 4, 2020, to protest the police killing of George Floyd had no idea they would face what a watchdog group described as one of the "most aggressive police responses" in the country.

As an 8 p.m. curfew neared, New York Police Department officers bicycled around the protesters and "kettled" them: Officers in body armor blocked the crowd from both ends of East 136th Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood, trapping them with no way to disperse, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.