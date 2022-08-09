Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been fighting a Russian invasion since February, is being made into an action figure by a product design company in Brooklyn, N.Y.

FCTRY launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund production less than two weeks ago. It hit its $30,000 funding goal in just three hours and has since raised over $120,000. For every figure sold, $1 goes to Ukraine in the campaign which ends on Friday.