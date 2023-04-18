New York again topped the list of the world's wealthiest cities, boasting some 340,000 millionaires last year, according to investment migration firm Henley & Partners.

That showing helped the U.S. surpass all countries with 10 of the 50 richest cities in the world, with New York followed by Tokyo, California's Bay Area, London and Singapore. The annual survey looked at 97 cities in nine regions around the world.