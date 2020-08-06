A well-known businessman was killed and two were injured after a food processor that was being tested to manufacture guacamole exploded Wednesday morning in upstate New York.
Dr. Joseph Kapp, 67, died at a hospital following the explosion shortly after 7 a.m. at engineering firm and test laboratory Innovative Test Solutions in Schenectady, the Albany Times Union reported.
Innovative Test Solutions tests machinery’s viability.
The machine was dubbed a “high-pressure vessel” by Schenectady Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno, who told the outlet two others were sent to the hospital. The injuries they sustained were less serious.
Little is known about the blast, but the city’s codes department as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were notified.
Kapp was a client of Innovative, the firm’s vice president and CEO Scott Briody told the outlet, declining further comment.
The late Kapp served as Rensselaer’s mayor in the 1990s and was the vice chairman of the Board of Trustees for Hudson Valley Community College in nearby Troy, about 14 miles northeast of Albany.
The college took to Facebook Thursday morning to pay tribute to Kapp.
“Once a student at Hudson Valley, Joe went on to achieve great things and give back to the college and the community in so many ways,” the college wrote. “He will be greatly missed and will be honored by the college and our board in several ways during the coming months. We share our deepest sympathies with the entire Kapp family.”
“For now, please keep Joe’s family in your hearts and prayers.”
