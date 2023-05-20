STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New Yorkers get a reputation for thinking they're better than other people — but in this case, there's data to back up that mindset.
According to Powerball and Mega Millions data compiled by Casinoarabi.io, New York has the highest total combined jackpot amount — a whopping $3,310,000,000 — since 2014.
That's higher than the other 44 states where lottery tickets are sold.
While New York might hold the title for most money won from Powerball and Mega Millions games, it ranks fourth place with a total of 19 jackpots won, according to the data.
Casinoarabi.io used each state's population to calculate the rate of lottery wins per capita, then multiplying it by 10 million to reveal the number of lottery winners per 10 million people in each state.
New York has 10 jackpot lottery winners per 10 million people, according to the data.
Not all states have been lucky when it comes to lottery jackpots — Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North and South Dakota, and Wyoming have never had jackpot winners.
Here are the top 10 luckiest states when it comes to lottery jackpot winnings:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Jackpot wins: 3
Total combined jackpot: $1,218,000,000
Winners per 10 million people: 21
VERMONT
Jackpot wins: 1
Total combined jackpot: $366,700,000
Winners per 10 million people: 15
NEW JERSEY
Jackpot wins: 11
Total combined jackpot: $2,109,300,000
Winners per 10 million people: 12
NEW YORK
Jackpot wins: 19
Total combined jackpot: $3,310,000,000
Winners per 10 million people: 10
DELAWARE
Jackpot wins: 1
Total combined jackpot: $121,600,000
Winners per 10 million people: 10
RHODE ISLAND
Jackpot wins: 1
Total combined jackpot: $21,000,000
Winners per 10 million people: 9
TENNESSEE
Jackpot wins: 6
Total combined jackpot: $2,400,000,000
Winners per 10 million people: 8
WISCONSIN
Jackpot wins: 5
Total combined jackpot: $120,000,000
Winners per 10 million people: 8
ARIZONA
Jackpot wins: 5
Total combined jackpot: $1,184,000,000
Winners per 10 million people: 7
MAINE
Jackpot wins: 1
Total combined jackpot: $348,000,000
Winners per 10 million people: 7
"A truly staggering total of $38,916,800,000 has been won through Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots since 2014. To put that incredible amount into perspective, it is the equivalent of buying 130,924 Ferrari F8 Spiders or 256 Boeing 747s, or giving each U.S. citizen $114," said a spokesperson for Casinoarabi.io.