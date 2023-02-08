New Zealand authorities have seized more than three tons of cocaine that was wrapped into 81 bales and cached at a floating transit point in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, in the single largest drug bust in the nation's history.

The cache, estimated to be worth $315 million, is large enough to supply the Australian market for a year, and New Zealand's for three decades, New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told reporters Wednesday. The cocaine - which weighed 3.2 metric tons, or 3.5 tons in the United States - came from South America and was destined for Australia, police said.