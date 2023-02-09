Singer Rihanna attends a news conference for the Super Bowl LVII Half Time Show in Phoenix, Arizona

Singer Rihanna attends a news conference Thursday in Phoenix for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

PHOENIX — Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna makes her highly anticipated return to live performance at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, headlining a halftime show that will highlight her Caribbean culture.

The Barbados-born singer has not released a solo album since January 2016 and fans will be clamoring to see the 34-year-old chart-topper when she takes the stage for a global audience of millions at State Farm Stadium, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.