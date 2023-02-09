FILE PHOTO: NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Donna Kelce answers questions about her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce , left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center on Monday in Phoenix.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

PHOENIX — As celebrities descended on Phoenix this week ahead of Super Bowl 57, a brand new A-lister emerged that few had heard of before: Donna Kelce.

The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will see her sons make history on Sunday when they become the first brothers to play each other in the NFL championship game.