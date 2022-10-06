The New England Patriots Hall of Fame is accused of permanently damaging a “priceless” flag signed by Tom Brady after it was loaned to the museum by its owner, according to a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by Daniel Vitale of Hampstead, New Hampshire, says the “degradation and damage” of the American flag flown at Foxboro Stadium on Dec. 22, 2001 — when the Patriots played against the Miami Dolphins — has potentially devalued it by more than $1 million.