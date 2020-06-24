Apparently the Statue of Liberty, Bruce Springsteen and a sitting president amount to chopped liver.
A report from the stat gurus at WalletHub, New Jersey is the least patriotic state in America, with New York finishing second.
The rankings that question the patriotism of the Garden State and the Big Apple cite “13 key indicators of patriotism” including how many active service members and veterans each state has, as well as the number of active voters and Peace Corps volunteers.
New York, the nation’s third-most populous state, ranked 49 in veterans per capita, which contributed to a poor “military engagement rank.” New Jersey scored ranked 48 in the department, but its overall score was brought down by a low “civic engagement rank.”
Massachusetts finished dead last in “military engagement,” but 32nd overall. New Hampshire is WalletHub’s most patriotic state, with Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska and Maryland rounding out the top five respectively.
WalletHub’s analysis also concluded that Red States -- those who vote for Republicans -- are more likely to be enthusiastic flag-wavers.
