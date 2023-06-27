USA-SLAVERY/LAWMAKERS

At least 100 members of the last sitting Congress are direct descendants of ancestors who enslaved Black people, representing at least 8% of Democrats in Congress and 28% of Republicans.

The group includes Republican senators Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton and James Lankford, and Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth and New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.