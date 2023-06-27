An overseer watches slaves on a plantation field, in this undated watercolor handout image obtained by Reuters June 22, 2023. Courtesy National Park Service/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. To match Special Report USA-SLAVERY/LAWMAKERS
A marker at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center commemorating the enslaved laborers who built the Capitol is seen in Washington.
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
At least 100 members of the last sitting Congress are direct descendants of ancestors who enslaved Black people, representing at least 8% of Democrats in Congress and 28% of Republicans.
The group includes Republican senators Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton and James Lankford, and Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth and New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.
President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. president except Donald Trump are direct descendants of slaveholders: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
Governors of 11 of the 50 U.S. states in 2022 were descendants of slaveholders, as were two U.S. Supreme Court justices.
The Congressional slaveholding ancestors were among the richest in America before the Civil War; three-quarters were among the richest 10%.
In researching America’s political elite, Reuters found names of more than 700 people enslaved by ancestors of the leaders.
Some 23% of respondents to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll said knowing that a candidate’s ancestors enslaved people would make them less likely to vote for that candidate, and White respondents who said they’re aware of having a slaveholding ancestor were more likely than other White people to support paying reparations for slavery.