Wearing trunks that were a gift from his grandfather, Nico Ali Walsh won his very first professional bout, scoring a TKO that would have made Muhammad Ali proud.
Walsh, the 21-year-old son of Rasheda Ali Walsh, daughter of the legendary boxer who died in 2016, and Robert Walsh, knocked down Jordan Weeks (4-2, two KOs) midway through the first round of their middleweight bout Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Okla., with the crowd chanting, "Ali! Ali!"
Shortly afterward, the referee stopped the fight and declared Ali Walsh the winner.
"This lived up completely to my expectations," Ali Walsh said afterward (via Yahoo). "It's been an emotional journey, this whole ride, these last couple of months. . . . Obviously, my grandfather, I'm thinking about him so much. I miss him. It's just an emotional journey, and thank you to Jordan Weeks and his people. Tough, tough kid. I think me and him made a little bit of history tonight."
His mother wrote on Instagram that the win would have had Ali "over the moon" and the young fighter admitted there are expectations going into the family business. "It seems like a lot of pressure; to me, it's just my grandfather," Ali Walsh said (via ESPN). "He's the greatest fighter who ever lived -- maybe the greatest person."
After winning, Ali Walsh, who attends UNLV, hugged his parents. His aunt, Laila Ali, is considered one of the best female boxers of all time and his uncle, Mike Joyce, trains boxers.
As a kid, he bonded with Ali over his famous magic tricks and was always surrounded by boxing, in which his "Poppy" became a global icon and activist. Ali Walsh took part in charity fights at 10 and joined the amateur circuit at 14, although his mother told the Las Vegas Sun that she "wasn't really 100% head-over-heels for the idea."
Although he has an endorsement deal with Everlast and is promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank Boxing, which promoted 27 of his grandfather's fights, he is forging ahead on his own, right down to those trunks.
"I'm never wearing these trunks again," he said.
Bruce Trampler, Top Rank's matchmaker, said that Ali Walsh won't be rushed.
"Step-by-step, play it by ear, watch his development and bring him along as fast as he's able to go," Trampler told Yahoo. "I've seen him in the gym every day for a month. He's learning. . . . It's about building a relationship between the trainer (Sugarhill Steward) and fighter and you can imagine the pressure on the fighter tonight.
"It was fun and he's a terrific kid."