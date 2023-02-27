US-NEWS-NINJA-TURTLES-MANHOLE-COVERS-NORTHAMPTON-1-MLV.jpg

Ian Sax of Northampton walks down Center Street under the gaze of Northampton's own Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, July 19, 2021. (Don Treeger / The Republican)

 Don Treeger

The city of Northampton will fund a $20,000 project for custom manhole covers paying tribute to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, one of the dozens of projects awarded grant funding by the city from federal pandemic relief money.

The Ninja Turtles — a comic about four crime-fighting anthropomorphic turtle brothers that spawned a global media franchise — has its roots in Northampton, where co-creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman met in 1982.