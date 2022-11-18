FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina team holds a community engagement event

A Budweiser advertisement board is pictured during a community engagement event with the Argentina team on Friday in Doha, Qatar.

 CARL RECINE/REUTERS

DOHA -- Alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday, a last minute reversal which raised questions among some supporters about the host country's ability to deliver on promises to fans.

The announcement comes two days before Sunday's kickoff of the World Cup, the first to be held in a conservative Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in public.