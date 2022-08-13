“Stranger Things” creators

“Stranger Things” creators Matt (left) and Ross Duffer on the set of the Netflix series' third season.  

 Tina Rowden/Netflix

So far as we know, Eddie Vedder has never darkened anyone's doorstep and demanded they give back their copy of Pearl Jam's debut album "Ten" so he could continue tinkering with it.

When Rob Harvilla, music critic and host of the podcast "60 Songs That Explain the '90s," recently pictured that exact scenario, he couldn't help but laugh. "It's just wild to me to try to wrap my head around the idea of Pearl Jam bursting into my bedroom and being like, 'Give me that. We're taking "Jeremy" off the record,'" he said.