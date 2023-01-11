A first page of a two-page US embassy cable, signed by then-US ambassador to Oslo Thomas Byrne, in which Henry Kissinger thanks the Norwegian Nobel Committee for the Nobel Peace Prize

A first page of a two-page US embassy diplomatic cable, signed by then-US ambassador to Oslo Thomas Byrne, in which Henry Kissinger thanks the Norwegian Nobel Committee for the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize, from the Norwegian Nobel Committee Archives, the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Oslo, Norway January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

 GWLADYS FOUCHE

OSLO -- The 1973 Nobel Peace Prize to top U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger and North Vietnam's Le Duc Tho, among the most disputed in the award's history, was given with the full knowledge the Vietnam War was unlikely to end any time soon, newly released papers show.

Nominations to the Peace Prize remain secret for 50 years. On Jan. 1, documents about the prize awarded to Kissinger and Hanoi's chief negotiator Tho were made available on request.