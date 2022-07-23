LOS ANGELES - It picks the audience up and carries it along, feeding off spectral hints of the otherworldly. Yet watching the movie, you can just about taste the DNA of Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and "Nope" mirrors the trajectory of other films that have been made in the shadow of "Close Encounters," like M. Night Shyamalan's "Signs" and Denis Villeneuve's "Arrival." Here, as in those films, the anticipation works better than the payoff.

Daniel Kaluuya, an actor so skillful he seems to overhaul his spirit with every role, plays the central character, Otis Haywood Jr., a sweet-souled but recessive and taciturn country fellow who goes by the nickname of OJ. Early on, he reunites with his feisty chatterbox sister, Emerald (Keke Palmer), on the California horse ranch the two have inherited from their father, Otis Sr. (Keith David), who in one of the film's first scenes dies during a mysterious shower of inanimate debris. For several generations, the ranch has rented out horses to the entertainment industry, with the Haywoods serving as on-set wranglers and horse whisperers. But OJ is looking to sell the business and cash in.