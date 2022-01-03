A man who walked across the heavily fortified border into North Korea on Saturday was likely the defector who had crossed the Demilitarized Zone little over a year ago and settled in South Korea.
The person on surveillance footage looked “almost identical” to the defector who crossed South Korea’s eastern border in November 2020, a defense ministry official said Monday. The person was in his 30s, the official said at the Seoul briefing, without elaborating.
In November 2020, a former gymnast escaped North Korea by jumping the 3 meter (10 foot) fence that divides the two sides. The authorities apprehended him a day later, and helped him resettle in the country.
South Korea’s military discovered the person had crossed the country’s general outpost fence around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, but troops sent to respond failed to locate the defector. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it spotted the person on a thermal imaging device hours later, just before the defector entered northern territory about 10:40 p.m.
Seoul sent a message to Pyongyang on Sunday to try to ensure the person’s safety. North Korea hasn’t yet responded, South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan told a regular briefing Monday.
South Korea is working with the relevant authorities to identify the person, JCS spokesman Kim Jun-rak said at the briefing, adding that the North Korean military had so far showed no unusual activity.
The ministry has assigned a team to investigate the matter, he added.