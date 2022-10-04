Federal authorities arrested a Northeastern University employee Tuesday morning in connection with allegedly staging a “hoax” explosion on the institution’s Boston campus, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said.
Jason Duhaime, a 45-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, has been charged with intentionally conveying false and misleading information related to an explosive device and making materially false statements to a law enforcement agent.
Duhaime allegedly faked injuries, lied about a package exploding inside a Northeastern University building, and wrote a “rambling” letter aimed at the use of virtual reality and Mark Zuckerberg, according to authorities.
Investigators say Duhaime reportedly told police that the case contained an anonymous “violent note.”
Duhaime was arrested near his residence in Texas Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to face a judge in San Antonio Tuesday afternoon and will appear in federal court in Boston later.
The two charges Duhaime face each carry up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up $250,000.
At a press conference Tuesday morning, Rollins said Duhaime’s alleged conduct “is disturbing, to say the least.”
“Our city, more than most, knows all too well that a report or threat of an explosion is a very serious matter and necessitates an immediate and significant law enforcement response given the potential devastation that can ensue,” she said.