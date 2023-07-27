KATHMANDU — A Norwegian woman and her sherpa guide climbed Mount K2 in Pakistan on Thursday, their 14th highest mountain in just over three months, becoming the world’s fastest climbers to scale all peaks above 26,246 feet in the shortest time, an official of their Nepali organizing company said.

Kristin Harila, 37, and Nepal’s Tenjen (Lama) Sherpa, 35, scaled K2, which is the world’s second highest at 28,251 feet with eight other guides, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, managing director of the Seven Summit Treks (SST) company which is providing logistics to the climbers, said in Kathmandu.