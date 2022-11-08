Mary K. Brown had plans for a dying man's foot, according to a recently filed affidavit.

As the registered nurse amputated her patient's right foot on the afternoon of May 27, she told colleagues that her family owned a taxidermy shop, the affidavit alleges. Her co-workers recalled her saying that she planned to take the 62-year-old patient's foot from the nursing home in Spring Valley, Wis., and display it at the shop.