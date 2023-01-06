FILE PHOTO: A rat runs across a sidewalk in the snow in the Manhattan borough of New York City

A rat runs across a sidewalk in the snow in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Dec. 2, 2019.

 Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

Roughly 900 people have applied to become New York City’s "rat czar" — and Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that he’s getting close to making up his mind on who to hire.

“We’re happy to hear that we have around (900) applicants who filed for the job,” Adams said in an appearance on PIX11. “We’re going to pick the best person, and the No. 1 criteria: They must hate rats as much as I do.”