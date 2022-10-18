Balthazar, a storied haunt for New York celebrities and power players, briefly banned comedian James Corden after he berated employees on multiple occasions, the restaurant's owner said, calling him a "tiny Cretin of a man" and "the most abusive customer" in Balthazar's history.

Keith McNally, the owner of Balthazar and other popular New York City restaurants, said in an Instagram post on Monday that he did not often "86" a customer -- meaning banning or refusing service to someone - but that Corden had earned it after two incidents when he mistreated workers at the French restaurant.