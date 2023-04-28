Former U.S. President Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen pose for a picture with Amar restaurant staff in Barcelona

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, film director Steven Spielberg and singer Bruce Springsteen pose for a picture with Amar restaurant staff in Barcelona, Spain April 27, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. 

 POL PERELLO FRANCH/VIA REUTERS

MADRID - People in Barcelona had to do a double take on Friday when former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and film maker Steven Spielberg joined the throngs of tourists to visit some of the city's main sites - albeit with added security.

The trio were in Barcelona to attend a concert by pal Bruce Springsteen at Barcelona's Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Friday night.