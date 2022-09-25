A bright light in the Saturday night sky had all the hallmarks of a Hollywood-style unidentified flying object (or unidentified aerial phenomenon, as they’re called now) or end-of-days world-shattering asteroid.

Just after 7:30 p.m. the large crowd waiting to enter Canobie Lake Park’s “Screeemfest” looked to the south as a group to see a large triangle of light slowly moving in the clear night sky.