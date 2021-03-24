In a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag and eyes at its prow. The industrial designer has loved Lego for as long as he can remember, but started collecting it seriously a few years ago on an overseas study trip to Detroit, amazed by the range of sets available in the United States.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Odd briefs

