Odd briefs

In a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag and eyes at its prow. The industrial designer has loved Lego for as long as he can remember, but started collecting it seriously a few years ago on an overseas study trip to Detroit, amazed by the range of sets available in the United States.
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
In a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag and eyes at its prow. The industrial designer has loved Lego for as long as he can remember, but started colle…
LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her debut album “Fearless” comes with bonus tracks taken “From the Vault,” and the singer announced Wednesday morning that “You All Over Me,” the first such song, arrived Thursday night at 12 a.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Guy Fieri brings 'Flavortown' to NH; other 'ghost kitchens' pop up
- SUV plunges down I-93 embankment; two killed in Windham
- Two Massachusetts beach towns named among 10 best on East Coast
- Child care tax credit in stimulus bill could be a ‘game changer’ for families
- Former Claremont doctor pleads guilty to assaulting patient, could practice medicine again
- Craft distillery planned for 'The Factory' in Manchester
- Somersworth booming with more confidence
- Two Rochester men identified as victims in double-fatal crash
- Manchester man arrested after 4-hour standoff with police
- Bitcoin ATM connected to Keene FBI raid removed from Murphy's Taproom in Manchester