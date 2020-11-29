Russia’s budget airline under fire for plane’s phallic flight route
National carrier Aeroflot should consider sacking the head of its budget airline after one of its passenger planes appeared to trace a phallic-like route in the sky during a commercial flight, Russia’s state aviation authority has recommended. A commission for the Rosaviatsia authority said in a report that the crew of a Moscow-Yekaterinburg flight operated by Pobeda deviated from its authorized flight path on Nov. 11 for maneuvers with 102 passengers on board.
Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for “healing art”
It’s an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times. She is carrying out a series of solo performances of classic works set against a backdrop of deserted museum interiors in and around Paris. They are filmed and posted on the internet.
Tired of the jokes, Austrian village tweaks its name to Fugging
An Austrian village whose name is an obscenity in English is changing its name, the mayor of the municipality where it is located said on Thursday, after residents apparently grew tired of the snickers it prompted in the English-speaking world and of visitors stealing its signs.
The village, part of the municipality of Tarsdorf, north of Salzburg and near the German border, has long been a target of fun in English-speaking media, which have gleefully reported local exasperation at signs being removed.