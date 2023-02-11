Office cake culture as bad as passive smoking
Katie Mulligan poses for a picture with a beetroot cake in London

Baking enthusiast and advertising strategist Katie Mulligan, poses for a picture with a beetroot cake mix, ahead of bringing the cake into the office, in London, Britain February 6, 2023.

LONDON  - When Katie Mulligan baked a beetroot cake for her colleagues at a London advertising agency, she was focused on getting the recipe right rather than whether it was acceptable to bring treats into the office.

But office cake culture has recently been challenged by the head of Britain's food regulator, Susan Jebb, who grabbed headlines last month by comparing it to passive smoking.