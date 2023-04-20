A county commissioner in Oklahoma resigned Wednesday amid growing backlash after a local newspaper reported that he and other officials talked about lynching Black people and threatened to assassinate two reporters in a conversation secretly recorded by one of those journalists.

Mark Jennings, who had served on the McCurtain County Board of Commissioners since January 2021, according to the Oklahoman, wrote that he was resigning "effective immediately" and promised to "release a formal statement in the near future regarding the recent events in our county."